89,238 Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASXC stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

