MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

