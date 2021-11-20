Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 8.2%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 5,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 818,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

