The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) a $60.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 628,060 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.