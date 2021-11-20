iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 822,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 20,943,102 shares.The stock last traded at $40.36 and had previously closed at $41.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.