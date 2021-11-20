FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 10.4%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 16,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,151,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research firms have commented on FINV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. State Street Corp boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 452,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 382,238 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

