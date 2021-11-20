Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $196.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s performance is being driven by strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. The company raised 2021 revenue guidance on strong performance in the third quarter. Increasing costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins at least in the near term. Supply chain and logistics disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market along with significant forex volatility are other concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.15.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $109.20 and a one year high of $190.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock worth $32,567,701. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,104,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 540,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,080,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.