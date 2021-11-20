Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

