Deborah Morosini Sells 28,751 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRLD stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,452,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

