Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Purchases 71,312 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $512,020.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PSTX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PSTX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

