MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth $71,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth $107,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.