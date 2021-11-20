MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.25. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

