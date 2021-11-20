MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 213.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth $24,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $439,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.