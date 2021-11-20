NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,055,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

