Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 33,742 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $181.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

