Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 125,099 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Chegg worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -442.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.