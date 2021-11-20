Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 36,091 Shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.00% of BCLS Acquisition worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

BLSA stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA).

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.