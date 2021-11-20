Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

