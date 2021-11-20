Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $10.32 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

