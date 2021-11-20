Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Accolade worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $18,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.46. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

