America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.52.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

