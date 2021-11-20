UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

