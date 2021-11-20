Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $151.72

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $151.72, but opened at $147.05. Affirm shares last traded at $143.11, with a volume of 115,717 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 2,191.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

