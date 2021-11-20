Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $52.55

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 52.55, but opened at 50.84. Lucid Group shares last traded at 48.56, with a volume of 574,762 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 30.63.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
