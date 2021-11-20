Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $52.55

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 52.55, but opened at 50.84. Lucid Group shares last traded at 48.56, with a volume of 574,762 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 30.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.