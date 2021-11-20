Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of CECO Environmental worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

CECE stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $235.27 million, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

