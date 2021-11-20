11,108 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

