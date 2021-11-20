Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,118 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,626 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,700 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.