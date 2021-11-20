Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuVasive by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,544,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $55.34 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

