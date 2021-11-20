AQR Capital Management LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.