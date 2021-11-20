Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

