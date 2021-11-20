Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $664,000 Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 83.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,189,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

