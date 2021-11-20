First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $532,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,087,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 378.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

