First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

SRCL opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.