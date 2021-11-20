California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,659 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AAR worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth about $892,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 199.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIR opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.