nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,579 shares of company stock worth $3,879,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 488,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

