Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

INTZ stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intrusion by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.