Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,679,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

