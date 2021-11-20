AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ACRX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $85.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

