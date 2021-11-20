OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $84.34 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

