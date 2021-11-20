Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02. Riskified has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,739,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

