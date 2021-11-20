AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 8,842 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

