AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,052 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $377.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

