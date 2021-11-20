AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 291 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arvinas by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arvinas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Roth Capital upped their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Arvinas stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,266 shares of company stock worth $38,287,621. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

