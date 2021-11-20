AQR Capital Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 281,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 260,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

