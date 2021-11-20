AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

LPG stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

