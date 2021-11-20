Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $608,940.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $562,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $32.53 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.