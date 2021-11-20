Thomas Aylor Sells 12,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

