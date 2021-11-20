Bryant R. Riley Purchases 20,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

