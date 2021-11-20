Bryant R. Riley Purchases 20,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
