Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.