Analyzing Trevali Mining (TREVF) and Its Competitors

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trevali Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Trevali Mining Competitors -2,152.12% 6.81% -0.01%

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trevali Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Trevali Mining Competitors 691 2342 2726 110 2.38

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus target price of $0.24, indicating a potential upside of 62.38%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million -$239.33 million -2.96 Trevali Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.58

Trevali Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trevali Mining peers beat Trevali Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.